The YEP’s predicted Leeds United XI to face Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux this weekend

Javi Gracia has a largely fully fit squad to choose from as Leeds visit Wolves tomorrow but will be without talismanic midfield presence Tyler Adams for the foreseeable future. The USMNT captain has picked up a hamstring injury in training and will see a specialist to determine the length of time he will be out of action for.

Liam Cooper is available once again, although is unlikely to oust Max Wober and Robin Koch in the heart of defence, whilst Patrick Bamford, Rodrigo and Luis Sinisterra have all been passed fit once more.

Gracia may elect to use Bamford and Rodrigo sparingly, as he did versus Brighton last weekend, with the former expected to start then to be replaced by the latter during the second half.

Supporters have asked for the Spaniard to reinstate Willy Gnonto to the starting line-up but Jack Harrison’s goal and assist contribution against Brighton may well prove to be enough for Gracia to keep him in the team alongside right-winger Crysencio Summerville.

GK: Illan Meslier A dead-cert to start, the France U21 goalkeeper is a mainstay for Leeds this season

RB: Luke Ayling With Liam Cooper out of favour in central defence, the team needs a vocal leader on the pitch and Ayling is just that. Rasmus Kristensen will have to settle for a place on the bench again.

RCB: Robin Koch An integral part of the Leeds defence this season, Koch starts if fit.

LCB: Max Wober The Austrian has acclimatised well to Premier League life and the partnership alongside Robin Koch appears Leeds' strongest defensive pairing at present