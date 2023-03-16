Adams is the latest injury blow for the Whites to deal with in their relegation battle, ahead of a game against Wolves away from home. He picked up a hamstring problem in training that the club have confirmed will also keep him out of the US Men’s National Team fixtures in March. Gracia is not yet certain of the injury’s timescale.

“Tyler is injured and in this moment he is with the specialist and we'll see how long he is out of the team,” said the Spaniard.

"We have other players, all of us know Tyler is a key player for us but we have to manage with the squad we have and we have other players ready for the next game.”

Gracia is, however, certain that others could step into Adams’ place and compete at the necessary level and he considers Under 21s Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray among his viable options.

“He’s different than others, there is no one like Tyler,” he said.

"Other players have different skills but in this case we have other players ready. As you could see in the last game, we started with Tyler and Marc, the game before we started with Tyler and Weston. We have other players who are usually playing and others waiting for chances. Maybe this is the moment for them, I’m sure they’re all ready to compete at a high level.

“Darko is one option, as well as Archie. These are the players usually training with us in this position, so we have Marc, Weston, Darko and Archie. We’ll have to take the decision for the next game to see if Tyler is out, to choose the best option for us. We [also] have other players who in some moments of their careers played as a central midfielder.”

ONE IN - Liam Cooper is fit again but Leeds United still don't know how long they will be without Tyler Adams. Pic: Getty

Gracia has been unable to call upon club captain Liam Cooper since taking charge at Elland Road, the centre-back battling with a knee injury. Cooper, though, has been included in the Scotland squad for their March European Championship qualifiers, suggesting his return is imminent.

Gracia has confirmed the skipper is fit again and has welcomed the return of a key character.

"I think Liam has been out of the team some time but now it’s important that he is with the team because he can do many things on the pitch, but he’s very important as well off the pitch,” said the head coach.

"His personality can help us in this moment and I’m sure he’s going to do it inside and outside the pitch. He’s [fit and] ready.”

Rodrigo, Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra all returned to action last weekend against Brighton at Elland Road as Gracia managed their minutes. Although Bamford was able to start the game and played over an hour, Rodrigo was only fit for around half an hour of Premier League football and Sinisterra came on in stoppage time for a two-minute cameo.

Stuart Dallas [femoral fracture] and Adam Forshaw [hip] remain his long-term injury absentees.

“When I arrived there were some players like Stuart, Adam Forshaw, out of the team,” said Gracia.