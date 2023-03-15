The summer 2022 signing has sustained a hamstring injury in training this week and the club say he will not be joining up with the USMNT for international duty following this weekend’s crunch Premier League fixture. Instead, Adams will remain at Thorp Arch for further assessment. It is not yet known how long he will be out for.

Adams was expected to be involved in the CONCACAF Nations League games, having become a mainstay of the USMNT side and shone at the World Cup. For Leeds this season he has been almost ever-present, starting 24 of their 26 Premier League fixtures and staying on the pitch until the final whistle in each of those, barring the game at Tottenham Hotspur when he was sent off for a second bookable offence.

A £20m buy from RB Leipzig, the 24-year-old could be replaced in the midfield by fellow USMNT international Weston McKennie, who joined the club on loan from Juventus in January. Javi Gracia’s other midfield options include Under 21s youngster Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood. Adam Forshaw has been missing since the turn of the year and Stuart Dallas remains a long-term injury absentee.