The October arrival hasn't played much but his impact on the Leeds United squad is clear.

Willy Gnonto’s celebratory embrace with Josuha Guilavogui was not planned during Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough - but it was a nod to how highly regarded the Leeds United new-boy is among the squad.

Free agent Guilavogui joined Leeds in October as club chiefs looked to ease their central midfield crisis, having seen Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev fall to serious knee injuries within days of each other. But even with both absent, the 34-year-old is yet to start, owing to the form of Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell. His six appearances have totalled just 43 minutes.

But that is not to say he is on the fringes in West Yorkshire. Quite the opposite in fact. As a fully-fledged French international with top-flight experience, his status in the squad rose quickly and the midfielder is evidently valued by his teammates. Gnonto opened the scoring in Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Middlesbrough at Elland Road and immediately ran to the bench, embracing with Guilavogui.

“I don't know if he expected it but I knew I was going to go to him,” Gnonto told LUTV of his celebration. “He told me I was going to have a good game and score so I was really happy. I feel like it was a good moment for him too.

“He’s had a great impact. He's a good guy, he has a lot of experience and he always tries to help people. He’s always there with a good attitude, always smiling. With me personally, he has been great since the start. I'm really happy to have him and it's good to have this type of personality in the dressing room.”

Guilavogui’s dressing room presence will be welcomed once again this afternoon when Leeds go to Preston North End. The former Mainz man played just seven minutes of last month’s 4-3 win at Swansea but gave a dressing room speech to inspire his teammates to victory - something which could well become a regular feature in away dressing rooms up and down the country.

Consecutive home wins have built a strong foundation and Farke will hope another three-game week can finally produce three straight wins. But defeat at Deepdale last season is evidence this afternoon will be no easy task and Gnonto expects another tricky trip across the Pennines.

“We know it's going to be tough,” the winger added. “Every game is tough but this one will be even tougher. It's away, it’s Preston, we know the way they try to play, the atmosphere is going to be nice and we are sure we’ll have a good game.

“Every time we play home or away we always feel the support. We really try to work hard and give something back, and I feel like in the last period we did that.”