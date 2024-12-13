Leeds United manager Daniel Farke says the most important thing Junior Firpo can do right now is to properly focus on his injury rehabilitation with the defender's Elland Road contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Firpo is one of a handful of Leeds players whose time at Elland Road will be up at the end of 2024/25, if the club decide not to pursue extensions.

The Dominican Republic international has established himself over the past 12 months as an important player for Farke's promotion-challenging Leeds side and somewhat changed the narrative on his United career amongst supporters.

Firpo is out for the next four-to-six weeks with a hamstring injury and is expected back in team training at some stage in January, meaning he will miss several fixtures over the festive period.

"At the moment, there's no time to speak too much about the future," Farke said, addressing Firpo's individual situation in his press conference on Friday. "We're playing [every] three days, and also, obviously, during the injury he should concentrate on the proper rehab.

"There will be the moment when we talk about this topic," the manager added.

Per FIFA rules, the 28-year-old is eligible to enter into a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs from January 1, 2025, which would theoretically see him pledge his future to a different team, beginning July 1, 2025.

Farke has been pleased with Firpo's individual development since arriving as the club's manager last July, commending his performances and receptiveness to undertaking greater responsibility on and off the pitch. The manager appeared relaxed about the situation but would not be drawn to comment on whether a contract offer would be forthcoming.

"We are aware what can happen, so it's not like we are naive," Farke said, responding to a question regarding a possible pre-contract agreement.

"If I'm honest, I would never sign a player just because we are afraid of losing him to a different club. We just want players who are fully convinced that they are with us. And for that, there is a moment also to speak about this, but not during such a busy period.

"My players running out of contract know this, they know that they can trust us and we back them."

Firpo recently marked his 100th appearance in a Leeds shirt during the 2-0 win over Derby County. The ex-Real Betis and Barcelona man is expected to play a starring role upon returning from injury early next year as United seek to go one better than last term and clinch automatic promotion back to the Premier League.