Leeds United will have the chance to go top of the Championship once again when they face Preston North End on Saturday. Daniel Farke will hope another three-game week finally yields three wins, with hope the Whites can build on consecutive home victories with another three points on the road.

Getting three points on the road has proven difficult for Leeds, who have won just once on the road since October. Early kick-offs have also been problematic and Farke admitted on Friday he was not a fan of the quick turnarounds. The Whites boss also provided an injury update ahead of Saturday’s trip, with late calls to be made on three defenders.

Those late calls could go some way to making Farke’s mind up for him and the Leeds boss has a few big selection decisions to make on his way to Deepdale. Below, the YEP has attempted to make those decisions for him with a predicted starting line-up and three changes from Tuesday’s win over Middlesbrough.

1 . GK: Illan Meslier Stood big and produced when it mattered most against Middlesbrough, smothering Ben Doak to keep it at 1-1 before Leeds went on to win. Has been in for criticism this season but undoubtedly Farke's first-choice, and it's hard to see that changing. Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

2 . RB: Jayden Bogle Missed Tuesday's win with a hamstring injury but Farke confirmed Bogle had 'improved' and Friday's session would test whether he is ready. A late call to be made but the summer arrival should start if he's available, particularly given Byram also has minor fitness issues and needs to be managed. A first change from midweek. Photo: Gary Oakley Photo Sales

3 . CB: Joe Rodon Seems to pick up a knock every week and while Tuesday's issue looked worse than usual, it is unlikely to keep Farke's 'Welsh warrior' out of action. Will be needed against the physical Milutin Osmajić if he starts. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . CB: Pascal Struijk A shoe-in at centre-back and still Leeds' leader until the point at which Ethan Ampadu returns to full fitness. Forming one of the Championship's outstanding defensive pairings with Rodon. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

5 . LB: Max Wober Tuesday was Wober's first full 90 minutes this season for Leeds and the Austrian reported back to Thorp Arch with some knee swelling. Farke said on Friday it had 'settled down' and a late call will be made. With Junior Firpo out and Byram a doubt, Isaac Schmidt could be the only other option. | Getty Images Photo Sales