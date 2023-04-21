Leeds United head down to London this weekend to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. The Whites go into the game on the back of heavy home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.

Javi Gracia’s side are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the top flight. They are 16th in the table and are two points above the drop zone with seven games left of the season to play.

Fulham have had an impressive campaign under former Hull City and Everton manager Marco Silva and are comfortably in mid-table. They won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Elland Road.

Leeds stayed up on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at Brentford under former boss Jesse Marsch and it appears this year will go down to the wire again. Conceding goals has been a massive issue recently and they need to tighten up their defence if they are to stand a chance of avoiding relegation back to the Championship.

Is Fulham vs Leeds United on TV?

Yes. Leeds’ clash against Fulham is being shown live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers of the channel can also stream it on the official BT Sport app on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.

When is Fulham vs Leeds?