Is Fulham vs Leeds United on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture, date and kick-off time
All you need to know ahead of Leeds United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League this weekend
Leeds United head down to London this weekend to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the Premier League. The Whites go into the game on the back of heavy home defeats to Crystal Palace and Liverpool.
Javi Gracia’s side are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the top flight. They are 16th in the table and are two points above the drop zone with seven games left of the season to play.
Fulham have had an impressive campaign under former Hull City and Everton manager Marco Silva and are comfortably in mid-table. They won the reverse fixture 3-2 at Elland Road.
Leeds stayed up on the final day of the last campaign after winning away at Brentford under former boss Jesse Marsch and it appears this year will go down to the wire again. Conceding goals has been a massive issue recently and they need to tighten up their defence if they are to stand a chance of avoiding relegation back to the Championship.
Is Fulham vs Leeds United on TV?
Yes. Leeds’ clash against Fulham is being shown live on BT Sport 1. Subscribers of the channel can also stream it on the official BT Sport app on mobile, tablet and laptop devices.
When is Fulham vs Leeds?
The match is on Saturday 22nd April and kicks off at 12:30 (GMT). Leeds will then have to sit back and watch the rest of their relegation rivals in action for the rest of the weekend.