The Deloitte Football Money League shows which football clubs make the most revenue. Leeds United secured their place back in the Premier League in 2020 after former boss Marcelo Bielsa guided them to promotion from the Championship by winning the league title.

Being the top flight has significantly raised the profile of the club again and has resulted in an increase in the number of ticket and merchandise sales. The Whites are currently in a relegation battle again and are fighting for their lives under current manager Javi Gracia with a trip to Fulham up next.