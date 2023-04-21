News you can trust since 1890
Where Leeds United sit in richest football club list compared to Man Utd, Arsenal and Chelsea - gallery

A look at where Leeds United rank against some of the biggest clubs in the world of football

By Harry Mail
Published 21st Apr 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 12:14 BST

The Deloitte Football Money League shows which football clubs make the most revenue. Leeds United secured their place back in the Premier League in 2020 after former boss Marcelo Bielsa guided them to promotion from the Championship by winning the league title.

Being the top flight has significantly raised the profile of the club again and has resulted in an increase in the number of ticket and merchandise sales. The Whites are currently in a relegation battle again and are fighting for their lives under current manager Javi Gracia with a trip to Fulham up next.

Here is a look at where Leeds sit among the rich list based on revenue in 2022..

£619.1m

1. Man City

£619.1m

£604.5m

2. Real Madrid

£604.5m

£594.3m

3. Liverpool

£594.3m

£583.2m

4. Man Utd

£583.2m

