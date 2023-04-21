Leeds United fans on Javi Gracia problem, miserable wish, next three games minimum and Fulham

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on predictions for Saturday’s clash at Craven Cottage including a Javi Gracia problem, a “miserable” wish and the “minimum” requirement as part of a week that also features huge showdowns against relegation rivals Leicester City and Bournemouth.

MIKE GREWER

Following on from two inexplicable second-half displays, the Leeds United supporter base is divided in opinion. There are those who feel two heavy defeats with 11 goals conceded is relegation form and Leeds are doomed.

CALL: For Liam Cooper, left, to return against Fulham, the Leeds United captain pictured battling it out with Andreas Pereira in October's clash against the Cottagers at Elland Road. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

In the other camp are those who believe that whilst recent performances have been unsatisfactory, there are other teams in similar predicaments with perhaps more to do to survive. I am in the latter camp – there are at least three teams worse than Leeds and whilst we have been dreadful recently, so have other teams. But we need something from this game.

Football is a strange game where the unexpected often happens and I think it may happen tomorrow – at the place where we ended our London hoodoo a few seasons ago. I expect a few team changes – in defence certainly. Adam Forshaw may also get an opportunity in order to strengthen the midfield and we certainly have options to play a more reserved game with use of quick counter attacks.

Prediction: Fulham 0 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

There isn’t much to say after the capitulation in successive games at Elland Road. True, Liverpool played okay in a training game that they ended up winning 6-1. The way Leeds played gave NOBODY hope that the club will stay in the Premier League.

There seems to be a lack of willingness to actually put some effort into their game. It’s great when the going is good but it takes endeavour when you’re up against difficult times and the players seem not up for a fight and neither does their coach.

Can you imagine walking into your place of work and because the workload is heavy you go and hide because that’s the easiest way out of doing your job. That’s what the players of Leeds are doing and it’s shameful and disrespectful to the fans.

I’ve no idea who Javi Gracia will pick for Fulham, but hopefully they will put forward a better account of themselves. At the moment I cannot wait for this miserable season to end.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Leeds United 0.

ANDY RHODES

After such a torrid couple of weeks, Leeds need to steady things quickly if they are to halt the freefall. Losing to Liverpool isn’t particularly damaging, but points are absolutely required in the next three games.

All are potentially winnable but each of them are tricky in their own right. First up, a trip to London. Leeds gave Fulham a good game in the FA Cup but ultimately came undone. This time, Fulham are without their main man in Aleksandar Mitrovic but they are no less dangerous going forward, as Everton found out on Saturday.

Dan James caused chaos that day but he will also be missing. Calls have been made amongst fans for Leeds to change their personnel after the two recent defeats. You get the feeling that Javi Gracia still doesn’t know his preferred XI which, when you’re struggling, isn’t good. Leeds are now desperate for points and, with tougher games to come, this is the start of a massive week.

Prediction: Fulham 2 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Seven cup finals left and we start with a tricky looking visit to Fulham where we were dumped out of the FA Cup less than two months ago. I have a feeling we will know our ultimate fate this season by the time we’ve completed the next three games, with a home game against Leicester next Tuesday and then a long trip to Bournemouth the following weekend.

You would think, a minimum of six points needed. The trick is to maintain the two-point gap we have between us and the final relegation spot and that means matching or bettering the results of the four teams below us.

It looks possible this weekend as we have the least tough assignment, at least compared with Southampton who go to Arsenal and Forest who go to Liverpool. Everton [away at Crystal Palace] and Leicester [home to Wolves] may have better odds.

The one hope is that Leeds can sort out the most porous defence in the division. If we can, we have hope, if we can’t, then we may as well start planning for the Championship. I'm hopeful!

Prediction: Fulham 0 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

Life at LS11 has taken on a very different atmosphere since the Forest game. We crave stability yet the club captain has been overlooked since returning from injury. Liam Cooper has never been a superstar but nobody could doubt his commitment, positive attitude, benign influence and leadership. These are qualities that are sadly lacking at the moment.

They were provided by Luke Ayling but his dip in personal form and subsequent demotion to the bench has led to a void. Fulham are sitting in 10th place, the sort of position that Leeds could and should be occupying. A toothless display at Fulham will make the pressure before the Leicester and Bournemouth games almost unbearable. Can the Whites lift themselves tomorrow? I'm not sure, but hope springs eternal.