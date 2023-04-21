Leeds United potential finish in the Premier League table based on the previous results against their last seven opponents.

Leeds United are currently fighting to stay afloat in the Premier League and every match from now until the end of the season is being treated as a cup final by Javi Gracia and his men. The Whites are 16th in the table, just two points above the relegation zone with seven matches left to play. Gracia’s side will take on Fulham, Leicester City, Bournemouth, Manchester City, Newcastle, and West Ham, before closing their season against Spurs at Elland Road.

This will, of course, be the second time Leeds will play these seven teams. If they were to recreate the same results from the reverse fixtures, where would that leave them in their battle to avoid dropping to the Championship?

Mathematically, as many as 13 teams currently run the risk of finishing the season in the bottom three, but some are obviously a lot less likely than others. You can check out every Premier League club’s possible final position in the table right here.

At the time of writing, 16 points separate 18th and 12th in the table so any slip up towards the bottom three could make or break a team’s season. With that in mind, let’s take a look at where the bottom nine sides in the Premier League would finish if they picked up the same amount of points from their upcoming matches as they did earlier in the season.

1 . 12th — Crystal Palace (45 pts) 22 April: Everton (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 25 April: Wolves (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 29 April: West Ham (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 6 May: Spurs (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 13 May: Bournemouth (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 20 May: Fulham (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 28 May: Nottingham Forest (0 pts in reverse fixture) Photo Sales

2 . 13th — Nottingham Forest (39 pts) 22 April: Liverpool (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 26 April: Brighton (1 pt in reverse fixture) / 29 April: Brentford (1 pt in reverse fixture) / 8 May: Southampton (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 13 May: Chelsea (1 pt in reverse fixture) / 20 May: Arsenal (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 28 May: Crystal Palace (3 pts in reverse fixture) Photo Sales

3 . 14th — Wolves (38 pts) 22 April: Leicester (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 25th April: Crystal Palace (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 29 April: Brighton (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 6 May: Aston Villa (1 pt in reverse fixture) / 13 May: Man United (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 20 May: Everton (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 28 May: Arsenal (0 pts in reverse fixture) Photo Sales

4 . 15th — Leicester City (37 pts) 22 April: Wolves (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 25 April: Leeds (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 1 May: Everton (3 pts in reverse fixture) / 8 May: Fulham (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 15 May: Liverpool (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 20 May: Newcastle (0 pts in reverse fixture) / 28 May: West Ham (3 pts in reverse fixture) Photo Sales

