Striker ‘rebuffs’ Arsenal and ‘close’ to Leeds United move and defender ‘could leave’

Another huge weekend of Premier League and FA Cup action is upon us and it all kicks off tonight in North London as league leaders Arsenal host bottom side Southampton.

Leeds United are also in the capital and will get Saturday’s fixture card underway with the early kick off at Craven Cottage against Fulham. Meanwhile, the summer transfer window continues to get closer and closer and there are plenty of rumours making headlines in the background.

The Whites could be close to securing the signature of a promising young attacker after reports suggest he has rebuffed the advances of Arsenal in favour of a move to Elland Road. Elsewhere, a club chief has said he believes a defender ‘cold leave’ their team in the summer amid links to the Premier League. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Friday, April 21:

Barcelona attacker ‘rebuffs’ Arsenal and ‘close’ to Leeds United move

Ilias Akhomach has turned down Barcelona’s most recent offer and has also rebuffed Arsenal’s advances, according to CaughtOffside via MARCA in Spain. The report also states that it’s ‘just a matter of time’ before the 19-year old agrees a deal with Leeds United to move in the summer.

Crucially, it is also said that although the player and his representatives would obviously prefer for the Whites to be a Premier League club next season that relegation to the EFL Championship would not scupper the move. Leeds are said to have been the first club to have made their intentions clear to Akhomach which ‘hasn’t gone unnoticed’ by the player or his representatives.

Leeds United linked player ‘could leave’ this summer

The president of Portuguese football club Chaves, Francisco Carvalho, has hinted that he may be forced into selling Leeds target Bruno Langa in the summer - writes Leeds Live. The report references an interview with Ojogo who claimed in March that both United and Nottingham Forest were interested in the defender.