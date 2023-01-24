Leeds United are being linked with a move for Juventus star Weston McKennie as they look to improve their midfield.

The Whites are in need of reinforcements in the middle as they look to keep relegation worries at bay, and Jesse Marsch has been linked with a move to add another fellow countryman. McKennie is being linked with a Juventus exit, albeit it’s unclear whether it would be on loan or otherwise, and Leeds, as well as Arsenal, are being linked with a move.

With that in mind, we have put together some observations of McKennie’s game, looking at the midfielder’s strengths and weaknesses.

McKennie’s strengths

One of McKennie’s biggest strengths is undoubtedly his energy. The midfielder is not only quick, but he is able to press consistently and efficiently, making him particularly attractive to Leeds, who are known for their pressing. The 24-year-old is versatile in his midfield positioning, and his speed and agility have a lot to do with that. He actually played defensive roles at times with Schalke, and that has led him to a defensive midfield role.

Though, he has also been deployed in an attacking midfield role, as well as a wing-back role, where he has played recently. He is a very good dribbler, and he is getting better and better with his positioning, learning from top-level managers at Juventus. His passing has also improved during his time at Juve.

Weaknesses

We mentioned the passing - that has been a big concern during McKennie’s time at Juventus. The US star averaged a pass completion percentage of less than 80% this season up until the end of 2022. Though, it is something he has been working on, and that percentage has risen just above 80% for the season.

It’s also interesting that McKennie is near the bottom when it comes to Juventus stars with attempted passes, averaging less than 30 passes per game. The midfielder tends to attempt significantly more passes with his national team, though, which tells you he is likely a victim of being moved around in terms of position with Juventus.

