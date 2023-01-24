The teen has scored four times and registered five assists for Southampton’s Under-21s in Premier League 2 Division 2 this season, as the young Saints sit one place above Leeds’ Under-21 side in the standings. Morgan has featured in less than 600 minutes for the south coast club’s development squad, but is nearing ten league goal contributions already.

In addition, Morgan has netted twice in two appearances in the FA Youth Cup and boasts an impressive scoring record – six goals in eight caps – for England’s Under-17s. The youngster only turned 17 earlier this month but is attracting interest from a whole host of clubs as he reportedly eyes first-team football at a key juncture in his fledgling career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local newspaper the Southern Daily Echo have named Leeds as a potential transfer destination, after the likes of Sonny Perkins, Darko Gyabi and Mateo Joseph all made senior debuts this season, having been signed in the past twelve months.

The 17-year-old is currently on a scholarship deal at St Mary’s Stadium, on account of only just turning 17 this month when clubs are then able to table professional contracts. Reports indicate there are 18 months to run on Morgan’s scholarship, but now eligible for a professional deal, Southampton will be keen to tie him down for as long as possible under FA guidelines, which is a three-year maximum for players aged 18-or-under.

Leeds has become a finishing school for some of English football’s best young players in recent seasons, broadly known as the ‘Anticipate Talent’ project. The likes of Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood, Cody Drameh, Crysencio Summerville, Lewis Bate, Perkins, Gyabi and Joseph have all chosen Thorp Arch as the location to further their careers as they finish their teens and enter their 20s. All eight have made professional debuts for the club since arriving at Elland Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is understood to be frustration among the youth ranks at Southampton, towards the club’s transfer policy and perceived hesitance to afford first-team opportunities to those standing out for the Under-21 side. This season alone, the Saints have signed teenage quartet Samuel Edozie, Sekou Mara, Juan Larios, Romeo Lavia for the senior group. In addition, Nathan Jones’ side have added 20-year-old trio Armel Bella-Kotchap, Gavin Bazunu and most recently Carlos Alcaraz for fees in excess of £10 million.

Morgan is predominantly a right-winger and made his PL2 debut 11 months ago, shortly after his 16th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad