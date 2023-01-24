‘Miles better’ - Leeds United fans weigh in on Jesse Marsch’s Luke Ayling dilemma

Leeds United fans have had their say on their right-back debate this season following Rasmus Kristensen’s arrival at the club in the summer. The 25-year-old joined from RB Salzburg in a £10 million move in June as competition for Luke Ayling.

Ayling has been a regular in the Whites’ starting line-up since winning promotion from the Championship and was one of their most reliable players under Marcelo Bielsa. However, his form has dipped due to injury and the team’s collective performances as the club have battled relegation this past year.

The full-back has competed with Kristensen this term and has made five starts in the top flight, while his Danish teammate has made 13. However, Kristensen has also struggled to impress at Elland Road and hasn’t featured in the Premier League since New Year’s Eve.

With Ayling back in the picture, the Whites faithful have responded to whether they believe he is deserving of his place over Kristensen. Here is what supporters said on social media...

Glenn Stone - “No unfortunately he was great in promotion year but he’s not a Premiership player.”

Richard Oswald - “Bill [Ayling] is miles better than Kristensen!”

Simon Thorpe - “Kristensen is the least impressive of the Marsch era signings for me and doesn’t offer much over Ayling, if anything.”

Pete Selby - “I like healthy competition. Ayling should be in until he has a bad game and then Kristensen that way it keeps them trying and should make the position stronger.”

Kevin Knowles - “No, Christensen [sic] played really well against Cardiff - unlucky to be dropped against Brentford.”

Billy Last - “I’m sorry but Ayling is always compromising our defence. How many times in the last game was he out of position?”

Chris Baker - “On the last performance - Luke is No.1.”

Jason Kent - “Feel much more comfortable with Bill in the team. I haven’t seen much from Kristensen that gives me confidence either defensively or going forward.”

Shea Fitzpatrick - “Bill has run outta steam this season he’s slowing down.”

Colin Sheehan - “Luke is better going forward but a worse defender, although both are not great and prone to too many mistakes. I prefer Luke in the team.”

Paul Spencer - “Yes Rasmus has struggled so far. He might come good next season.”

HanafiHafidz - “Great and healthy competition to be in the position.”

Andrew Firth - “100% Ayling keeps his place. Rasmus just hasn’t cut it in the Premier League so far.”

