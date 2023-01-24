Leeds United transfer target confirmed as right fit for 'surprise' Whites vacancy by ex-defender
Former Leeds United and Torino star Tony Dorigo believes Weston McKennie is the right fit for the Whites and would cap an impressive transfer window.
News of the club's interest in yet another US Men's National Team international emerged this morning and Dorigo, who regularly commentates on Serie A games, has liked what he's seen of the Juventus man.
The 24-year-old has partnered Tyler Adams in the national set-up for years and speaking ahead of the World Cup talked up their chemistry on the pitch.
"I think just us being together for as long as we have and knowing each other for so long, we've, I think, developed a relationship that we know each other's tendencies, we know each other's abilities, we know each other's strengths and weaknesses and how to cover for one another," he said.
Dorigo sees McKennie as an ideal replacement for Mateusz Klich, who left Elland Road for DC United earlier this month.
"I've seen quite a lot of Weston McKennie and if you're looking at a midfielder after Klich going, a midfielder in that style, that would be Weston McKennie," said the Leeds First Division title winner.
"He's strong but he does get box to box and he's certainly a player that would complement the players that we've got at the moment."
Leeds have already broken their transfer record in this window, spending around £28m on Hoffenheim striker Georginio Rutter. Prior to that deal they brought in left-sided defender Max Wober from RB Salzburg for £11m.
Dorigo sees a midfielder as the final piece of what would then be an eye-catching month of recruitment by Victor Orta.
"I think it's been really impressive," he told the YEP.
"Of course, we've always been wanting a striker, and someone for the left-back position, but Klichy going was a bit of a surprise. Get someone in to replace him and you'd say it would be hugely successful.
"McKennie has been mentioned, Azzedine Ounahi, Seko Fofana at Lens who used to be at Udinese, they're all in a mould, they have lots of energy and go box to box, so you can see what the club are trying to do and rightly so because we've lost the experience of Klichy. Replacing him is vital. Let's see how they get on. These players need to be available and all at the right price. And then they need to want to come to Leeds United. So if that does happen with one of those that'll be I think, pretty, successful as a window."