The window will close next Tuesday at 11pm meaning Leeds are required to conduct the remainder of their business over the next seven days. Moroccan World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi has been a target for the Whites this month, but French club Angers’ asking price has been largely prohibitive following the 22-year-old’s standout tournament display in Qatar.

Leeds are looking at alternatives in the market to supplement their midfield options and could turn to a player Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams will certainly be familiar with, if the price is right: USMNT teammate Weston McKennie.

The 24-year-old began his professional career at German side FC Schalke, as opposed to starting out in Major League Soccer, and made a name for himself as a functional midfielder in the Bundesliga before Schalke’s 2021 relegation. McKennie played no part in the Gelsenkirchen club’s demotion to the second tier, having already agreed to join Italian champions Juventus on an initial loan deal for the 2020/21 campaign – a move which became permanent that summer, where he has gained Champions League experience and Coppa Italia success.

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 29: Tyler Adams (L) and Weston McKennie of United States react during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between IR Iran and USA at Al Thumama Stadium on November 29, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

In Germany, McKennie cultivated a reputation as a workmanlike, box-to-box midfielder but also carried a goal threat, and a sizeable presence between both penalty areas. There are similarities to the 24-year-old’s game when compared with Tyler Adams especially in terms of their energy off the ball, however the Leeds man is arguably a more dedicated defender.

During his time in Italy, the perception of McKennie by Juve fans has been mixed. He is versatile, has scored goals in bunches – as Marsch has asked of his team – and would likely suit a team who are less ball-dominant than a leading Serie A club such as Juventus. The American has at times appeared ill-fitting in the slower, possession-based system that Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri employs.

