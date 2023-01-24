After a dramatic FA Cup replay against Cardiff City that saw Wilfried Gnonto’s superb brace contribute to a 5-2 win for Leeds United, the Whites are set to compete in this weekend’s fourth round. They will discover their opponents this evening when Accrington Stanley host Boreham Wood.

Leeds head into the clash after losing only one of their last six matches in all competitions, though four of them have ended in a draw. The Yorkshire outfit haven’t progressed further than the fourth round of either domestic cup since reaching the League Cup quarter-finals in 2017.

Ahead of this weekend we take a look at the latest key headlines from Elland Road...

Tyler Adams on Whites fans

Despite a difficult start to the season, Tyler Adams has received plenty of support from Leeds United fans following his arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer. The American has made 17 appearances in the Premier League this season and has become a fan favourite, so it comes as no surprise that he had a lot of positive things to say about the Leeds faithful.

Speaking on Soccer AM, Adams said: “They’re something special. I tell everyone, I’ve had the luxury of playing in the Champions League with Leipzig, and some big games, but the fans here are, by far, the best fans and atmosphere that I’ve played in.

“Getting goosebumps walking out in your own stadium is a special feeling. And it’s really nice to have them behind you supporting you the whole time.”

Adams was linked with a number of top clubs following his successful World Cup campaign with the US national team, though he doesn’t look to be nearing the exit door anytime soon. The midfielder has four-and-a-half years remaining on his deal at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch criticism

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has slammed Jesse Marsch’s tactics following Leeds United’s 0-0 draw with Brentford at the weekend. The Whites are without a win in the top flight since their 4-3 victory over Bournemouth in November.

As Leeds sit 15th in the table and only a point above the relegation zone, the BBC pundit has urged Marsch to change their tactics. Speaking on Match of the Day, he said: “I don’t see any game management, I don’t see any control. I think the manager’s got good characteristics, but when you don’t win games, it’s like codswallop, isn’t it; it’s just blarney. We’re just hearing this propaganda, it’s like he’s clinging on – they need to get results.

“There’s a message, all the interviews from the players was the same – ‘there’s momentum’, ‘we’re building’, ‘we’re moving in the right direction’.

“Two wins in 16 games is not moving in the right direction, so the next two games are massive for them; I think the first one coming up is Forest “[They’ve] got to start getting results and playing effective football. It’s so frenetic and frantic. Calm down and play some football.”

Who is Leeds’ most-skillful player?

Leeds United’s Brenden Aaronson revealed who he believes is the most-skillful player at Elland Road and surprisingly overlooked Gnonto. The Italian has been sensational in recent weeks and bagged his first league goal during the 2-2 draw with West Ham at the start of the month.

Despite a difficult couple of seasons for the club, United certainly haven’t been short of pace and skill with the likes of Jack Harrison and Raphinha impressing since winning promotion. However, Aaronson claimed that Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra as the most-skillful.

Speaking on Amazon Prime’s YouTube channel, the midfielder said: “Ooh, that’s a tough one. It is between Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra. Do I have to pick one? Can I say both? Both.”

