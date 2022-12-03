West Ham United consider move for Leeds United youngster

Leeds United youngster Cody Drameh is said to be on West Ham United’s radar ahead of the January transfer window.

The attacking full-back joined the Whites from Fulham in August 2020 and worked his way through the academy system to reach the fringes of the first-team. After making his senior debut in a 2-1 Premier league win at Norwich City in October 2021, Drameh went on to make a further two appearances before spending the second half of the campaign impressing on a loan spell at Cardiff City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking during Drameh’s temporary stint with the Championship club, then-City manager Steve Morison said: “You have to look at how quickly he (Drameh) covers the ground, how quickly he makes those moments just look easy, then he gets to the end bit and he’s calm enough to make that pass. If he keeps playing like that. They’ll have some player on their hands next year. If they don’t, I’ll be the first to put my hand in the air to ask if I can have him back!”

However, Drameh’s attempts to break into the Leeds first-team and make the most of his loan in the second tier have been limited to just one appearance as he came on a second-half substitute in his side’s 5-2 defeat at Brentford in September. The form of summer signing Rasmus Kristensen and Luke Ayling’s return to fitness have left the youngster sat on the sidelines.

That has led to speculation he could be allowed to depart Elland Road during the January transfer window and TEAMtalk have claimed a number of clubs in the Premier League, Championship, Germany and France are all keen on the defender. Newcastle United, West Ham United and Crystal Palace are all named as interest parties in the top tier, with Middlesbrough and Norwich both suggested as other options should Drameh wish to remain in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad