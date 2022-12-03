Leeds United’s season is still on pause as the World Cup continues in Qatar.

The Whites still have more than three weeks to wait until they return to action, with the World Cup coming up to the Round of 16 stage. When they do return, Leeds will be desperate to kick on after a chaotic start to the campaign which has seen them score and concede more than 20 goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesse Marsch’s men are having no issue finding the net these days, but they are not finding it easy to keep up with the amount of goals they are conceding. That is going to have to change if they are to avoid a relegation dog fight this season, scraping survival on the final day of last term.

Leeds’ first game back, three days after Christmas, is against title holders Manchester City, and it doesn’t get easier after that, with third place Newcastle next on the schedule. It will be tricky for Marsch as he looks to collect some more job security, though, his side have competed well with the big guns so far this season.

According to FootballWebPages, however, Leeds will come up short in both of those games. In fact, their prediction model, has the Whites winning just one of their next four, beating West Ham but losing to Aston Villa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More inconsistency is predicted after that, with Marsch’s men tipped to beat Brentford, lose to Forest and then win against Manchester United to defy the odds. Defeats to Everton and Chelsea are expected to follow as the new year grows a little older, but sandwiched between those defeats could be a 2-0 win over Southampton.

Those predictions would see Leeds not draw any of their next 10, and Marsch’s men would pick up 12 points from a possible 30. That might not ease pressure all that much for Marsch, and it would likely leave Leeds still battling against the drop zone, though, FootballWebPages do have Leeds finishing 14th and beating the drop by eight points, even with those results.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the predicted results in full

Leeds 0-1 Man City

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle 4-0 Leeds

Leeds 1-0 West Ham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aston Villa 2-0 Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds 3-1 Brentford

Nottingham Forest 2-1 Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds 2-1 Man Utd

Everton 1-0 Leeds

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds 2-0 Southampton