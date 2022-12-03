Leeds trio Mateo Joseph, Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are all expected to be involved alongside the senior squad as the group jet off to Spain today ahead of their mid-season warm weather training camp. The Under-21 standouts were missing from the youngsters’ line-up during their 8-0 defeat by a strong first-team Valencia outfit on Friday lunchtime, and were earlier in the week pictured training alongside their more senior teammates.

United are set to contest a friendly against Elche at the LaLiga club’s home stadium next week, before returning to Elland Road for fixtures against Real Sociedad and AS Monaco ahead of their Premier League campaign which resumes on December 28. Gyabi, Perkins and Joseph all made their competitive debuts for the Whites last month in the Carabao Cup defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers and have sufficiently impressed head coach Jesse Marsch during the Under-21s’ unbeaten Premier League 2 campaign so far this year.

Spanish-born striker Joseph is eligible to represent England, while Gyabi and Perkins have both been capped at Under-19 level for the Three Lions. All three were signed this calendar year, with Joseph arriving almost 12 months ago from Espanyol. Gyabi and Perkins were acquired from Manchester City and West Ham United respectively, for a cumulative £5 million, although that figure is expected to rise.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Mateo Joseph of Leeds United during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Perkins’ transfer came at the end of his Hammers contract and due to stipulations on training club compensation payments, Leeds are still liable to pay their Premier League counterparts a fee, which could be decided by an independent tribunal if the two sides cannot come to an agreement over the teenager’s value.