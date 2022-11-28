FA Cup third round draw in full as Leeds United, Man Utd and Chelsea learn fate

All Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition at the third round stage for which the draw was made at holders Liverpool’s Anfield home on Monday evening, screened live on BBC Two.

Four non-league sides were in the hat in the shape of National League quartet Boreham Wood, Wrexham and Chesterfield plus Dagenham & Redbridge who face a replay at Gillingham on Tuesday evening.

Leeds have never played Boreham Wood, Wrexham or Dagenham in a competitive match but the Whites dodged all three and were instead handed a trip to familiar foes Cardiff for a very long away day.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch.

The Whites have faced Cardiff 60 times in competitive fixtures over the years with eight of those meetings coming in the FA Cup. Leeds had an an appalling record at Cardiff until the curse was lifted by a 2-0 victory in the Championship clash of March 2016 in which Souleymane Doukara and Mirco Antenucci both netted.

Prior to that victory, the Whites had gone nine games and over 32 years without a win there, with seven of those contests ending in defeat. The last triumph had arrived back in February 1984, when George McCluskey’s goal gave Eddie Gray’s side a 1-0 win.

But the 2-0 success of March 2016 was followed by another Championship victory by the same score the following February. Leeds then fell to a 3-1 defeat at Cardiff in the Championship fixture of September 2017 as part of a season in which the Bluebirds were promoted to the Premier League as runners-up. Cardiff were immediately relegated and the Championship contest in Wales between the two sides of June 2020 ended in a 3-0 loss for Leeds in what was the last meeting between the two sides as Marcelo Bielsa’s men went up as champions.

The third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 7 and all sides who progress into the fourth round will pocket £105,000 from the competition prize fund. Leeds United’s arch rivals Manchester United were drawn at home to Everton whilst Chelsea were handed a trip to Manchester City in another all Premier League affair.

