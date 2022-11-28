FA Cup third round draw in full as Leeds United, Man Utd and Chelsea learn fate
Leeds United have discovered their fate in the FA Cup third round which has presented a trip to Wales to face Cardiff City.
All Premier League and Championship sides enter the competition at the third round stage for which the draw was made at holders Liverpool’s Anfield home on Monday evening, screened live on BBC Two.
Four non-league sides were in the hat in the shape of National League quartet Boreham Wood, Wrexham and Chesterfield plus Dagenham & Redbridge who face a replay at Gillingham on Tuesday evening.
Leeds have never played Boreham Wood, Wrexham or Dagenham in a competitive match but the Whites dodged all three and were instead handed a trip to familiar foes Cardiff for a very long away day.
The Whites have faced Cardiff 60 times in competitive fixtures over the years with eight of those meetings coming in the FA Cup. Leeds had an an appalling record at Cardiff until the curse was lifted by a 2-0 victory in the Championship clash of March 2016 in which Souleymane Doukara and Mirco Antenucci both netted.
Prior to that victory, the Whites had gone nine games and over 32 years without a win there, with seven of those contests ending in defeat. The last triumph had arrived back in February 1984, when George McCluskey’s goal gave Eddie Gray’s side a 1-0 win.
But the 2-0 success of March 2016 was followed by another Championship victory by the same score the following February. Leeds then fell to a 3-1 defeat at Cardiff in the Championship fixture of September 2017 as part of a season in which the Bluebirds were promoted to the Premier League as runners-up. Cardiff were immediately relegated and the Championship contest in Wales between the two sides of June 2020 ended in a 3-0 loss for Leeds in what was the last meeting between the two sides as Marcelo Bielsa’s men went up as champions.
The third round ties will take place over the weekend of Saturday, January 7 and all sides who progress into the fourth round will pocket £105,000 from the competition prize fund. Leeds United’s arch rivals Manchester United were drawn at home to Everton whilst Chelsea were handed a trip to Manchester City in another all Premier League affair.
FA Cup third round draw in full: Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion, Chesterfield vs West Brom, Manchester City vs Chelsea, Charlton Athletic or Stockport County vs Walsall, Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley, Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth, Derby County vs Barnsley, Cardiff City vs Leeds United, Brentford vs West Ham United, Bournemouth vs Burnley, Coventry City vs Wrexham, Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa vs Stevenage, Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic, Oxford United vs Arsenal, Fleetwood Town vs QPR, Liverpool vs Wolves, Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion, Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest, Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City, Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City, Bristol City vs Swansea City, Hartlepool United vs Stoke City, Hull City vs Fulham, Crystal Palace vs Southampton, Millwall vs Sheffield United, Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United, Manchester United vs Everton, Reading vs Watford, Ipswich Town vs Rotherham.