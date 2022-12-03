Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur want £18m-rated forward on free transfer

Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur ‘retain an interest’ in Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore as he approaches the final six months of his current contract at Molineux.

The Spain international began his career at Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy before experiencing life in England for the first time during spells with Aston Villa and Middlesbrough. A £16m move to Wolves kickstarted his career and the pacey winger forged a reputation as one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wideman during the early months of his time in the Midlands.

Traore had one high-profile fan in Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who revealed he tried to sign the winger twice without success during his managerial career after he helped Wolves to a rare win at the Etihad last season. However, Traore’s impact has been limited with a struggle to find consistent form after he returned from a loan spell at Barcelona last summer.

The 26-year-old has made just six Premier League starts so far this season and is out of contract at the end of the season. Speaking last month, new Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui discussed what could lie ahead as Traore’s future remains up in the air. He said: “Adama is our player. I’ve known him since he was 14 at Barcelona, he is stronger now! I know he has not finished the contract but the most important thing is he works hard here until June. After that, I don’t know what is going to happen. Of course, I would be very happy if he was here.”