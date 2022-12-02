Leeds United have added another friendly to their list of preparation fixtures ahead of the Premier League’s return.

The Whites are still just over three weeks away from returning to official action, with the FIFA World Cup still ongoing in Qatar. Leeds have two players still competing in the Middle East, with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson progressing to the Round of 16 with USA, while Rasmus Kristensen has returned home following a disappointing campaign from Denmark.

Leeds had already confirmed two friendlies ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City on December 28, with Jesse Marsch’s men looking to get back up to speed following the extended break. The Whites are set to play Elche in Alicante on December 8, and they return home to face more Spanish opposition on December 16 to face Real Sociedad.

Leeds have now added another fixture to their mini pre-season of sorts, with the club confirming a clash against AS Monaco on Wednesday, December 21. The clash will take place at Elland Road, with kick-off at 7pm. Adult tickets will be priced at £20, with concessions at £10 and Juniors just £1.

Season ticket-holders will get first dibs on tickets, able to buy tickets from December 2, at 2.30pm. All My Leeds members can then purchase tickets from Monday, December 5 at 10.30am, and tickets will go on general sale from December 6 at the same time.

Leeds have announced they will be opening North, West and East Stand lower initially, but there may be changes with demand.

The fixture will be Leeds’ final outing before they return to Premier League action, and they will take on a Monaco side currently sat 6th in Ligue 1, four points off the top three. Like the Whites, Monaco went into the break on the back of two wins from their last three league outings.

