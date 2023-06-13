Brendan Rodgers is not likely to return to Celtic amid Leeds United links, according to one pundit.

Rodgers is on the lookout for a new job after being dismissed by Leicester City before the end of the Premier League season. The former Celtic boss won the FA Cup and secured two top seven finishes at the King Power Stadium, but spending reduced at Leicester over recent years, and Rodgers was not able to keep it all together.

The Foxes had a disastrous campaign of last and ultimately suffered relegation despite parting ways with Rodgers late in the campaign.

Before moving to Leicester, Rodgers managed to win two Scottish Premiership titles and five cup titles at Celtic, and he is now being linked with a move back to Parkhead after Ange Postecoglou left the Hoops to join Tottenham.

Meanwhile, Leeds are said to want to appoint Rodgers to replace Sam Allardyce at Elland Road, and so Whites fans in favour of the move will be pleased to hear talk of Rodgers returning to Celtic talked down by former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan.

“Rodgers did a great job at Celtic and in recent times hasn’t done a great job,” he told talkSPORT. “Depends what Brendan Rodgers you’re getting. I would be surprised if that was a route either party wanted to go down. Rodgers was responsible, in part, for Leicester being relegated. Is that good enough for Celtic? You have to be judged on your last job. I don’t think it’s a good fit.”

Jordan added: “It’ll be interesting to see what’s on offer because, after the last 12 months, I don’t think he’ll be a highly sought after commodity for the high echelon clubs. At best for Rodgers, it will be a sideways move from what Leicester were, not what he turned them into.

“I just think going back to Celtic would create more challenges than solutions. Winning things makes people happy but I’d be surprised economically. It doesn’t seem to be a fit in terms of salary and where he thinks he should be managing.