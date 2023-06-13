Ex-Leeds United defender Leigh Bromby has left his role as sporting director of Championship rivals Huddersfield Town.

He joined the Whites in 2009 and made 32 appearances in League One as the club were promoted from the third tier. He also had spells at Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United and Watford.

Bromby was forced to retire from football after a suffering a serious knee injury while playing for Leeds in April 2012. He remained at the club for the following season before annoucing his retirement.

He moved into the club’s academy as a coach before making the switch to Huddersfield Town in the same capacity in 2014. He went on to become academy manager with the Terriers and then head of football operations in 2020 before being named sporting director.

Huddersfield Chief Executive Jake Edwards said: “On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Leigh for his achievements during his long association with Huddersfield Town. This change comes as we look towards a fresh start at the club, and as we begin to build towards the start of the new season.”

The Terriers announced on Monday their prospective owner Kevin M. Nagle had completed the EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test, as the American closes in on completing his takeover of the club.

The Whites are aiming to appoint a new sporting director of their own following Victor Orta’s departure towards the end of the season.