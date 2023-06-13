Webber served his notice back in March and has reportedly held discussions with Leeds, according to the Press Association, although will need to be bought out of his Norwich contract.

The 39-year-old is expected to remain in Norfolk until March 2024, when his 12-month notice period comes to an end. In the meantime, if clubs wish to hire the ex-Huddersfield Town chief, they will be required to pay the Canaries compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is unclear if Leeds or Webber initiated talks or whether they reached an advanced stage, but the Whites will face competition from several teams if they wish to pursue him as a potential Orta replacement. Webber’s decision to step down comes after an unnamed Spanish club reportedly approached the Welshman.

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is stepping down at Carrow Road (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Last season was difficult and I felt some of the personal abuse I received from the fans wasn’t fair,” Webber told the Telegraph, revealing his decision to leave Norwich.

“The criticism definitely was fair, but there’s a difference between criticism and abuse. I’d much rather it be coming in my direction and hopefully this news will get those people who maybe aren’t supportive of me fully behind the team as we go into the next season.

“If my leaving creates a positive environment for our players to perform in, that’s a good thing. I’ve had far more positive interactions than negative and I’d like to thank them for some great memories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wanted to give the owners enough time to get the right person so it’s not a rushed decision. I’m excited about what the future holds and looking forward to my next challenge, wherever that might be,” he added.

Leeds are currently in the hunt for a sporting director – or equivalent – and a new manager following Victor Orta and Sam Allardyce’s departures at the end of last season. The YEP understands interviews are underway ahead of a managerial appointment, while a decision on who will lead recruitment will take precedence once a new head coach is installed.