Leeds United have narrowed their managerial search and are holding interviews this week.

CEO Angus Kinnear had been speaking with several potential candidates prior to Friday's confirmation that 49ers Enterprises and Andrea Radrizzani had reached an agreement for a transition of power at Elland Road. News that 49ers Enterprises are set to complete a takeover has brought clarity to the club's plans for the 2023/24 campaign and allowed them to ramp up the recruitment process for a new boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

President of 49ers Enterprises Paraag Marathe, currently vice chairman of Leeds but expected to ascend to the role of chairman when the takeover is ratified and complete, is joining Kinnear via Zoom to speak to shortlisted candidates this week.

Carlos Corberan, who formerly took charge of the Under-23s at Leeds and worked closely with Marcelo Bielsa, is among those they have looked at. The Spaniard's success at Huddersfield Town, where he masterminded a third-place finish and a play-off spot despite budget restraints, along with his 52 per cent win ratio at West Bromwich Albion have stood out to Leeds chiefs.

Daniel Farke is another who has been considered for the Elland Road vacancy. Farke's consideration would tie in with a potential reunion with Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, who is set to leave his role with the Canaries. Webber will have to work a lengthy notice period but Leeds have reportedly spoken to him in recent weeks and any club seeking to hire him could pay compensation.

Although Brendan Rodgers is well liked at Elland Road, the Northern Irishman appears an outside bet. Rodgers is also linked with a return to Celtic and would likely be in the frame for a return to Premier League action if a number of clubs part ways with their managers in the first half of next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad