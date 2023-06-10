'Next option' - Manager reportedly under Leeds United discussion in talks with Celtic

Leeds announced on Friday evening that 49ers Enterprises had reached an agreement with Andrea Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures for the purchase of the club. Their first port of call is to appoint a new manager following Sam Allardyce’s recent departure upon United’s relegation and former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is one of the names in the frame according to a report from The Athletic.

Farke, though, is in talks with Celtic about potentially replacing the outgoing Postecoglou according to reports in Sky Germany. A report from Florian Plettenburg claims that Celtic are very interested in appointing Farke who was sacked at the start of this month by Borussia Mönchengladbach and that first talks have already taken place.

The report claims that Leeds is his "next option” but that nothing is advanced although that could change next week.

The Athletic report that Farke, Carlos Corberan, Scott Parker and Steven Gerrard are all under discussion for the manager’s job at Leeds who are reportedly very keen on Brendan Rodgers. But there are reportedly big doubts about whether Rodgers would take on a Championship role and the Northern Irishman is among the market leaders for the job at Celtic but not the favourite with the bookmakers.

Both Rodgers and Farke are behind Manchester City assistant Enzo Maresca who is odds-on to be named as Postecoglou’s replacement with several firms. Parker, meanwhile, is now favourite to be the next Leicester City boss.