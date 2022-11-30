Tyler Adams’ Leeds United future: Man Utd hope and Whites’ transfer advantage

Leeds United will be feeling pretty pleased about their summer signing of Tyler Adams.

Despite only arriving in the summer, Adams is now being linked with a move away from Elland Road, with clubs already reportedly interested. With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest on the situation.

Adams’ Leeds arrival

Adams joined Leeds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022, with the Whites paying around £20million for the US star’s services.

The 23-year-old spent around three years with Leipzig after joining from sister club New York Red Bulls, and he arrived at Elland Road to help fill the gap left by Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City in the same summer.

Impressive performances

Adams is already impressing for Leeds, despite being early in his time in the Premier League.

Of the players to play more than five games, no Leeds player has managed more tackles, and Adams has been similarly impressive for the USA national team, forming a key part of his country’s qualification for the World Cup knockout stages.

The Leeds star impressed against England, in particular, and that led West Ham boss David Moyes to tell The Times: “I was in Florida when the game was played and saw the American reaction. They felt they were the better team and that Tyler Adams was the best player on the pitch.”

Transfer rumours

Adams is already being linked with a move away, despite only arriving in the summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Inter Milan are interested in snapping up the midfielder, while other reports claim Manchester United are interested, with Erik ten Hag still needing to fill a midfield spot at Old Trafford.

World Cup performances have only increased the frequency of the rumours.

Current contract

Fortunately for Leeds, Adams signed a five-year contract when arriving in the summer, meaning he is tied in until 2027.

As ever, that does not mean Adams is out of reach for interested clubs, especially not ones able to spend huge fees, but Leeds will be at an incredibly strong negotiating position should a club come knocking.

