Leeds United duo shine on tense World Cup crunch night as ex-Whites star is given big moment

The US knew that only a victory against Iran would send them through on Group B crunch night and Gregg Berhalter's side sealed a tense 1-0 triumph as England also blitzed Wales 3-0 en route to progression as clear group winners. The USA will now face the Netherlands on Saturday afternoon before England take on Senegal on Sunday evening. Wales, though, for whom United's Fulham loanee Dan James started against England, are heading home, leaving three Whites players at the World Cup in Aaronson, Adams and Rasmus Kristensen. Kristensen is part of the Denmark squad who will bid to seal a place in the last 16 on Wednesday afternoon in a must-win game against Australia (kick-off 3pm).

Adams again lined up as captain for the USA as Aaronson was named on the bench for the third group game in a row. Aaronson, though, was brought on at half-time to replace the injured Christian Pulisic who hurt himself upon netting what proved a 37th-minute winner in which Adams featured in the build up with some crisp passes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A crossfield pass from Weston McKennie then found Sergino Dest who headed the ball back across the box for Pulisic who clattered into keeper Alireza Beiranvand as he converted from close range. Moments later, Adams found himself booked for pulling down Milad Mohammadi as Iran looked to rally.

GOING THROUGH! Leeds United's Tyler Adams, right, hugs USA team mate Weston McKennie after the Christian Pulisic winner against Iran. Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Brilliant play from Adams then created a States counter which a combination of Timothy Weah and Josh Sargent were unable to convert. Aaronson soon got himself involved after his introduction and the Whites ace was clattered after a neat bit of skill in the 77th minute but was soon back on his feet. But the US had to survive some tense moments in the closing stages, particularly two Iran claims for a penalty for handball either side of a chance in the 94th minute which Morteza Pouraliganji headed just wide.