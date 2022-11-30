Leeds United duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are not coming home just yet thanks to their 1-0 World Cup win over Iran to reach the knockout stages.

Adams, the US Men’s National team captain, was impressive again in the middle of the park against Iran, despite having to walk a yellow card tightrope following a first half caution. Brenden Aaronson came on at half-time and tried to give Gregg Berhalter’s team an outlet and some release from heavy pressure as Iran mounted a desperate attempt at a comeback.

The result gives the Whites pair a shot at the Netherlands in the round of 16, but their fellow Leeds man Daniel James will play no further part in the tournament after Wales’ 3-0 defeat by England. James, on loan to Fulham for the season, came close with a curling effort but could not help his side recover from the goals scored early in the second half that took the game away from Rob Page’s Welsh side. The winger’s former Elland Road team-mate, Kalvin Phillips, made his World Cup debut as a second half substitute and was straight into the action with an assist for Marcus Rashford’s second goal.

Leeds’ other man out in Qatar, Rasmus Kristensen, is in action today when Denmark take on Australia in a game that will decide if either or neither of the nations will join group leaders France in the knockout rounds.

Ahead of Kristensen’s third World Cup outing, here’s what the UK and US media had to say about the Leeds players' performances last night.

Brenden Aaronson Eurosport - 7

Daniel James Eurosport - 5

Tyler Adams GOAL - 9. They said: "It's basically to be expected at this point. No USMNT player has played at a higher level this tournament."

Brenden Aaronson GOAL - 6. They said: "Was definitely active after replacing Pulisic, pressing and running as he usually does."