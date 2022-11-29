European side ‘want’ Leeds United ace as ex-Whites man leaves Wigan Athletic.

Leeds United have the opportunity to bolster their squad in the upcoming January transfer window. The Whites currently have a break from Premier League action as the World Cup continues.

Their next league game is on 28th December at home to Manchester City. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news regarding the club...

Ex-Leeds man leaves EFL club

Former Leeds United coach James Beattie has left Championship side Wigan Athletic following their appointment of Kolo Toure, as announced by their official Twitter account (see tweet below). The 44-year-old worked at Elland Road under Garry Monk. He will now weigh up his next move in the game after leaving the DW Stadium.

Midfielder attracting interest

It is no surprise to see Tyler Adams attracting interest following his impressive performances for USA in Qatar. The midfielder is now being linked with Inter Milan and is a player who the Italian giants ‘want’, according to a report by Gazzetta dello Sport. He only made the move to Yorkshire from RB Leipzig this past summer and has become an instant hit with Jesse Marsch’s side.

World Cup latest

Adams and Brenden Aaronson have a big game with the States tonight against Iran. The Leeds pair have played in both of their country’s opening first two games of the tournament against Wales and England. They will progress to the next round if they win tonight.

