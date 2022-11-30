President Biden reveals talk with Leeds United pair and joins in chant after USA World Cup win

Captain Adams and attacking midfielder Aaronson are both part of the USA squad who had to beat Tuesday night’s final group stage opponents Iran to progress to the tournament’s knockout stages. Adams started for a third World Cup game in a row and helped start the move that led to Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic netting what proved the winning goal seven minutes before the break. Pulisic injured himself in netting from close range and was then replaced at the half-time interval by Aaronson who also helped take the US over the line amid a nervy conclusion including nine minutes of extra time. An Iran equaliser would have sent the USA home but Gregg Berhalter’s side held on for victory, much to the delight of Biden who had spoken to the squad before their must win game.

At a busy Building A Better America event, Biden was informed that the US had beaten Iran by Deputy Chief Of Staff Bruce Reed and headed straight to the rostrum to deliver a passionate address.

"Hello, hello, hello," said The President. "The United States beat Iran, one nothing. US one, Iran zero. Game's over! Hey, hey, hey!"

The address was greeted by huge cheers and chants of “USA, USA, USA”, which Biden then joined in with too.

"You got it. USA. USA!" Biden continued. "That's a big game, man. When I spoke to the coach and the players I said 'you can do this.' They went 'aah yeah'. They did it! God love them. Anyway, just thought you might want to hear."

