Andrea Radrizzani sends message after Leeds United men's huge moment on world stage

Leeds duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson are through to the competition’s knockout stages with the USA who sealed a 1-0 victory in Tuesday night’s must-win game against Group B opponents Iran. Adams made his third consecutive World Cup start as US captain whilst Aaronson was brought on at half-time to replace the injured Christian Pulisic who hurt himself after netting what proved the game’s winning goal eight minutes before the break. Adams played a part in the build-up to the winner and both he and Aaronson impressed as Gregg Berhalter’s side jumped above Iran into the group’s second qualification place to go through to the last 16 along with group winners England. However, one late goal for Iran and a draw would have knocked the States out and Berhalter’s outfit had to withstand some anxious late moments, particularly two late Iran penalty claims either side of a golden chance in the 94th minute which Morteza Pouraliganji headed just wide.