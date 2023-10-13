‘That’s the truth’ - La Liga wonderkid opens up on failed Leeds United move

Leeds United were reportedly close to landing a highly-rated La Liga youngster prior to their relegation from the Premier League.

Former Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach has revealed just how close he was to agreeing a move to Leeds United prior to the Whites relegation from the Premier League.

There were reports in Spain during the final weeks of last season suggesting the Whites were close to agreeing a move for the 19-year-old as he contract with the Catalan giants came to an end. After working his way through the famous La Masia Academy, Akhomach went on to make three senior appearances for Barca, featuring in La Liga wins against Real Mallorca and Espanyol and a Copa del Rey victory against minnows Linares.

However, he had not done enough to secure a long-term deal at the Camp Nou and opted against a move to Elland Road before penning a three-year deal with La Liga club Villarreal. Akhomach has gone on to make five appearances for his new club and his form earned him a maiden call-up to the Spain Under-21 side last month as he marked his debut with a goal and an assist in a Euro Under-21 Championship qualifying win against Malta.

However, the young winger has revealed his career could have been very different had it not been for Victor Orta’s departure from Elland Road and Leeds’ unsuccessful battle against relegation into the Championship.

He told Spanish outlet Sport: “This year, when I left Barcelona again, it was also hard. I have a lot of colleagues and people in the club who have a great relationship with me. It's difficult, but it's a decision I had to make. We're getting older and decisions have to be made. I think it's the right one. Who knows, in a few years, what can happen.

“I don't know what will happen tomorrow, but right now I'm very happy at Villarreal. I was going to go to the Premier League. That’s the truth. But then I thought it over with my family, the sporting director left, there were many changes, Leeds were relegated.