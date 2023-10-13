'Ready for it' - Leeds United youngster discusses 'step up' and international recognition

Leeds United Under-21s defender Jeremiah Mullen has been called into Scotland’s Under-21 setup at international level this year, on the back of consistent displays with Michael Skubala’s young Whites squad.

Jeremiah Mullen wrestles for possession during a Leeds Under-21 fixture this season. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Mullen has been a regular for Skubala’s Under-21 side over the past two seasons and was involved with the senior squad during pre-season this summer. The Scottish youth international travelled to Oslo with Daniel Farke and the first-team group for Leeds’ July friendly against Manchester United, playing the opening 45 minutes at the Ullevaal Stadion in the Norwegian capital.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his competitive Whites debut owing to a wealth of more senior options in his position at centre-half, which manager Farke has at his disposal, but that has not stopped him progressing on the international stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Under-19 international, Mullen has now represented Scot Gemmill’s 21s on five occasions and is in line to make further appearances at this level this month. His most recent outing for the ‘Young Team’, as they are known, was in a 1-0 defeat to a star-studded Spanish side featuring the likes of Javi Guerra and Gabri Veiga, both of whom have been involved with club sides in LaLiga throughout 2023.

Ahead of Scotland’s European Championships qualification fixture with Hungary U21 this week, Mullen reflected on his journey so far: "It was a tough test against Spain in the last match. You always want to play against the best opposition you can.

"We expected it to be a tough game but we defended well and on another day we could’ve possibly got a win or definitely something out of the game.

"I think I was ready for it but it was definitely a step up to play against opposition like that. Every player in each position was at a very good level so you have to be switched on and fully focused for the whole game or you will get punished."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad