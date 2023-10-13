Leeds United could have put forward a few names for the Championship's September Player of the Month but an Elland Road old boy has won it and it's difficult to argue.

The Whites put together a run of four clean sheets in the month, which shone a kind light on the likes of ever-present Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk, and the 3-0 demolitions of Millwall and Watford reflected particularly well on some of Daniel Farke's attackers.

But when it came down to pure end product there was no looking past Leeds academy export Jack Clarke, thanks in chief to his six goals in September's five outings.

Leeds fans will remember Clarke as the willowy figure cutting in from the left flank onto his right foot and finding the bottom corner of the net - a trick that he remains known for and yet defenders appear incapable of stopping it. His modus operandi brought him joy against Queens Park Rangers and again against Blackburn Rovers. Sheffield Wednesday suffered at the hands of the youngster too, with an eye-catching finish after he darted inside from the left.

But the former Marcelo Bielsa favourite has proved far from a one-trick pony for the Black Cats. His first goal of the season back in August came from the penalty spot after he himself picked up the ball on the right hand side of the area, turned a corner and had to be hauled to the deck by his shirt. The first goal in Sunderland's 5-0 beating of Southampton came from the head of Clarke, who stole in behind his man at the back stick. He won and scored a penalty against Blackburn Rovers, proving too quick for a defender as a loose ball bounced towards the edge of the area. A third successful spot-kick of the season followed against the Owls.

What makes Clarke's month to remember so impressive is not even the consistency with which he found the net, though, it's the way he has kept his time at Sunderland firmly on track and moving forward at pace, when things could quite easily have derailed.

His agent, fellow former Leeds man Ian Harte, spoke in June about how happy Clarke was at the Stadium of Light after a season that brought 11 goals and 14 assists. That level of end product in the second tier was always going to bring top tier attention, regardless of how indifferent Clarke's time might have been at Tottenham Hotspur following his £10m move from Leeds.

Burnley were keen and by all accounts put their money where their desire was, only for Sunderland to knock them back for not meeting the valuation they placed on their winger.

ON TRACK - Ex-Leeds United winger Jack Clarke, now of Sunderland, has won the Championship's Player of the Month award for September. Pic: Getty

And by the end of August, with the transfer window about to shut, there was some noise, in the form of a report that neither Clarke nor his agent were happy with how the interest and bids from the Clarets were handled. Whatever the level of accuracy in that suggestion, Clarke did not let a situation develop that would hamper him or the club.

"Sunderland turned down bids from Burnley over the summer as they were well short of the Black Cats' valuation, while other top-flight clubs are said to have been tracking him," said Joe Nicholson of the Sunderland Echo.

"But Tony Mowbray has said the player never pushed for a move away and is enjoying his football at a club where he is playing regularly. Clarke has also spoken about how thankful he is for the opportunities he’s received at Sunderland following a lack of game time at Tottenham.

"He's taken on penalty responsibilities this season, now Ross Stewart and Amad Diallo have left, so three goals have been spot kicks. Most of his other goals have been when he's cut in from the left onto his right foot - it always seems clear what he's going to do but defenders still can't stop him."

Clarke's reward, along with the division's Player of the Month trophy, the goals and the 12-point haul to which he contributed so significantly, was glowing praise from his boss Tony Mowbray.

“Jack is an outstanding footballer who had a great month in September," said the manager.

"He’s full of confidence at the moment and I’m delighted for him. His career is on the up and his challenge now is to keep it going.”

Clarke repaid the appreciation after picking up his award.

“I’m delighted to receive this award, but for me it’s a reflection on how well the team did in September. I was fortunate enough to be on the end of some great moves. We have a good understanding as a group and the head coach gives me the freedom to

express myself – we’ll try to build on a solid start.”

Clarke escaped the Championship once through his transfer to Spurs, only to find himself back there on loan with Leeds, QPR, Stoke City and Sunderland. That permanent move to the Stadium of Light almost reunited him with Premier League status last season but he got a second taste of play-off semi-final heartache to add to his 2018/19 Leeds disappointment.