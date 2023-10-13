Leeds United and Sunderland’s Championship rivals confirm next manager

There will be a new man in charge of one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals when they return to league action next weekend.

Leeds United’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the appointment of former Bayern Munich assistant Danny Rohl as their new manager.

The 34-year-old was confirmed as permanent successor to Xisco Munoz, who was sacked earlier this month after he failed to win any of his ten league games in charge. That run of form left the Owls sat at the bottom of the Championship table and they are still awaiting their first win of the campaign after caretaker manager Neil Thompson oversaw a goalless draw with Huddersfield Town in his sole game in charge.

Rohl’s appointment will be his first as a manager after he enjoyed time working under Hansi Flick at Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, having previously served as Ralph Hassenhutl’s number two at RB Leipzig and Southampton.

Rohl also worked with Flick during his time in charge of the German national team but left his role last month and will now focus on experiencing life as a manager for the first time at Hillsborough.

Speaking after his appointment was confirmed, he said: “It’s amazing to be here now. It was a long process over the last seven days but I had good conversations with the chairman, I was very open-minded for everything and tried my best to be here now.

“I am looking forward to being part of this traditional club, it’s amazing, I was in the stadium and the first impression was amazing. I am looking forward to having the first match here. I am ready for this, you spoke about my experience in the past.

“I know it’s a big challenge to make the step forward as a manager but I prepared for the last ten years for this step and it’s amazing to have the first step here at Sheffield Wednesday.”