Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has agreed a short-term loan move to Ossett United in the Northern Premier League.

Eighteen-year-old Ombang will join up with the Northern Premier League Division One East side on a one-month loan deal after appearances at Under-18 and Under-21 level for Leeds.

Ombang signed for Leeds from local rivals Bradford City on a three-year contract two summers ago and has made a handful of run-outs for Michael Skubala’s Under-21s during his time at Thorp Arch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, he is behind Dani van den Heuvel and Harry Christy in the pecking order for the 21s and is expected to get his first taste of senior football at Ingfield.

A Leeds United statement on Friday afternoon read: “Leeds United goalkeeper Darryl Ombang has today joined Ossett United on an initial one-month loan deal.

“The 18-year-old most recently featured for Michael Skubala’s Under-21s in September’s Premier League 2 fixture with Reading. Last season, he made 17 appearances in all competitions at Under-18 and Under-21 level.

“He will now look to gain further first team experience and we wish Darryl good luck during his time at Ingfield Stadium.”