Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa took charge of Uruguay against Luis Sinisterra’s Colombia on Thursday night in 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

South American qualifiers have already begun for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada with ex-Leeds coach Bielsa presiding over one win, one draw and one defeat during Uruguay’s opening three matches of the qualification round.

Six teams from the CONMEBOL confederation qualify automatically for the Finals, with the possibility of a seventh securing a place at the expanded tournament through the inter-confederation play-off route. Uruguay currently sit fourth in the ten-team qualification table, behind Argentina, Brazil and Colombia but are widely expected to make an appearance in North America in just under three years’ time.

Thursday evening’s encounter pit the veteran coach against Leeds loanee Sinisterra, who was introduced for the final ten minutes as Colombia looked to hold out their 2-1 advantage. It wasn’t to be, however, as a late Darwin Nunez penalty salvaged a point for Bielsa’s Uruguay.

BARRANQUILLA, COLOMBIA - OCTOBER 12: Marcelo Bielsa, head coach of Uruguay gestures during a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match between Colombia and Uruguay at Roberto Melendez Metropolitan Stadium on October 12, 2023 in Barranquilla, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

In typically familiar fashion, Bielsa provided a non-committal response during his post-match press conference regarding a handball in the build-up to one of Colombia’s goals: “Those in charge of judging have infinite technological resources to evaluate the action. Since they are a specialist and have that function, it is not worth adding opinions from elsewhere.

"Once the decision is made, even though I have my point of view, I prefer not to make it public.”