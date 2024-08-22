Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your round-up of the latest Leeds United stories ahead of Friday’s trip to Sheffield Wednesday.

Leeds United face a short trip down the M1 on Friday with Daniel Farke’s side up against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. A slow start has seen Leeds fail to win any of their first three games across all competitions, although the optimist might point to an unbeaten league campaign with draws against Portsmouth and West Brom. And that optimism spread on Wednesday evening as news broke of Largie Ramazani’s prospective move to Elland Road.

Ramazani has been in Leeds completing medical tests and finalising his move after a £10million fee was agreed with Spanish second-tier outfit Almeria. The 23-year-old comes in to replace West Ham-bound Crysencio Summerville but with a week of the window remaining, Leeds are not done. Further reinforcements in attack and central midfield remain a top priority for recruitment chiefs and the YEP has rounded up some of the latest stories surrounding the club.

Clarke latest

Leeds will be keeping a close eye on matters at the Stadium of Light with reports suggesting Sunderland are ready to sell Jack Clarke. The i claims they look set to ‘reluctantly cash in’ on their star winger amid top-flight interest and a £20m bid from Ipswich Town.

Reports surfaced of an Ipswich bid on Thursday and Kieran McKenna’s side look to have submitted an offer worth an initial £15m, plus a further £5m of add-ons. While that is short of Sunderland’s £25m valuation, a move away from Wearside is looking increasingly likely for the 23-year-old who is into the final two years of his contract and not expected to sign a new one.

The YEP reported on Monday that Leeds could not rule out a move for Clarke, although there is an understanding that Premier League competition would make it difficult to sign the former Whites academy graduate. It remains to be seen whether Ipswich will return with an improved offer but fellow promoted side Southampton have distanced themselves from links.

Jebbison ‘deal agreed’

Reported early-summer Leeds target Daniel Jebbison looks set for a second move of the summer, with the forward set to join Watford on loan. The Athletic claim Watford have agreed a ‘deal in principle’ to take the 21-year-old on loan for the season, just a few weeks after he joined Bournemouth as a free agent.

Jebbison is expected to officially join Watford on loan next week, having been impressed with the project sold to him by manager Tom Cleverley. The youngster will remain with Bournemouth for their upcoming game against Newcastle United before making the move.

Leeds were thought to have had an eye on Jebbison as his Sheffield United contract ran down but Bournemouth were the ones to snap him up, with reports suggesting they were prepared to loan him straight back into the Championship. A temporary move to Elland Road was touted as a potential option but recruitment chiefs had eyes on other targets.