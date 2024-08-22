Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One Leeds United target is attracting serious interest from the Premier League

Leeds United target Jack Clarke has reportedly been the subject of an offer from Premier League new boys Ipswich Town but the bid is likely to fall short of Sunderland’s asking price.

As reported by the YEP on Monday, an Elland Road return for Clarke this summer could not be ruled out as Leeds eyed a possible reunion with one of their academy graduates. However, the Whites were not in pole position for one of their attacking targets due to Premier League interest in the forward.

The Sunderland Echo has reported that the Tractor Boys have tabled an opening offer in the region of £15m plus ‘various’ add-ons. However, the bid is set to come short of the Black Cats’ valuation. Clarke proved to be a key player for Sunderland last season as he netted 15 goals and provided four assists as the Stadium of Light club finished in the bottom half of the Championship.

Sunderland have won their opening two games of the current Championship season with Clarke scoring in the opening-day victory against Cardiff City and providing an assist in last weekend’s 4-0 hammering of Sheffield Wednesday. He is under contract with Sunderland until the summer of 2026, relieving some of the pressure on the club to sell him during this transfer window - although a deal is still likely if a high enough bid comes along.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke is keen to add four players to his squad before next week’s transfer deadline, with full-back cover, a midfielder and two forward players a priority. The Whites will hope to get one of those deals over the line in the coming days after they agreed a fee to sign Almeria winger Largie Ramazani in a £10 million transfer. A medical has been scheduled for the Belgian who progressed through the youth academies at Charlton Athletic and Manchester United. He joined Almeria on a free transfer in 2020 after leaving the Red Devils at the end of his contract.

He is seen as a direct replacement for Crysencio Summerville, who made the move to West Ham United after he had a clause triggered in his contract. Clarke and Ramazani both play on the left but the Sunderland man can also be used on the right-hand side. Leeds have conceded they aren’t at the front of the line for Clarke and a move to Elland Road is only seen as a possibility if a Premier League move does not happen. Ipswich, who have made a host of additions this summer including the loan addition of Leeds hero Kalvin Phillips, are the first top-flight side to make an official approach for Clarke.

Ramazani’s proposed arrival does not completely pour cold water on a potential move for Clarke, as Farke has made clear his desire to bolster his attacking ranks with at least two more players after Georginio Rutter’s £40m move to Brighton and Hove Albion.