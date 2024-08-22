Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are one of several sides thought to hold an interest in the Sunderland star.

Southampton manager Russell Martin has rubbished reports linking his side with a move for Leeds United and Ipswich Town target Jack Clarke.

One of those interested Premier League teams is Ipswich, who are reported to have put forward a proposal worth £15million plus add-ons, although it remains some way short of Sunderland’s valuation. Southampton joined the Tractor Boys in winning promotion and have also been linked with Clarke this summer, but Martin insists a move to St Mary’s is not on the cards.

“He’s a player that’s done very, very well in the Championship in the past couple of seasons,” Martin told reporters of Clarke. “We’ve been linked with a number of players over the summer. A lot of them are miles away or I’ve never even heard of, others we’ve had one chat in the building, others we’ve watched a couple of videos and that’s it. Also, left-wing is not a place where we are really light on numbers right now.

“Ben Brereton Diaz plays there, Sam Edozie plays there and we have other guys who can operate there. So I wouldn’t say it’s high on the priority list right now. Jack is a really talented player. His agent is a very, very good friend of mine and he would know as would I if it was anywhere near to being done or we were really in that race and at this moment in time we are not.”

The Sunderland Echo report that Clarke is happy at Sunderland and is not expected to push for a move away, but the winger is into the final two years of his contract and yet to agree on an extension. It means the Black Cats will likely give consideration to a big-money offer, although it is unclear what kind of number would pique their interest.

Ipswich’s formal offer is seen as a sign of intent, with Kieran McKenna’s newly-promoted side thought to be the first to test Sunderland’s resolve. The Premier League new-boys sent low-ball opening bids for the likes of Jacob Greaves and Sammie Szmodics before eventually agreeing deals for both.

Leeds know they cannot compete with teams in the Premier League financially but remain on alert in case such an opportunity arises to move late for someone like Clarke. Recruitment chiefs look to have made a conscious decision to leave it late in the hope of previously unattainable targets becoming available.

A perfect example of that comes from recent interest in Roland Sallai, as first reported via the YEP’s Inside Elland Road newsletter on Wednesday, with the Hungarian into the final year of his contract at SC Freiburg and possibly set to leave. Leeds are expected to confirm their fifth signing of the summer imminently, having agreed a £10m deal with Almeria for winger Largie Ramazani.