Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United were thought to be interested in the forward before his return to the Premier League.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United are thought to be one of several Championship sides eyeing a move for Daniel Jebbison - just days after he left Sheffield United for Bournemouth.

Jebbison’s move to Bournemouth was confirmed last week after the 21-year-old refused offers of a new contract at Bramall Lane, eventually leaving as a free agent. Due to his age and the fact an offer was on the table in South Yorkshire, a compensation fee of around £1.5million was agreed between the two clubs, with Andoni Iraola’s side fending off competition from across the Premier League and Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Cherries moved quickly to secure Jebbison for the long-term but are thought to see his short-term future away from the Vitality Stadium, with the belief being they are open to a loan exit. And HITC journalist Graeme Bailey reports that Leeds are eyeing a potential loan deal for the striker.

A move back into the Championship is on the cards for Jebbison, who only featured for the final 21 minutes of Sheffield United’s Premier League relegation season due to a blood clot, with the plan being for him to enjoy a year of regular football before moving back to Bournemouth. The report adds that ‘half-a-dozen’ clubs have expressed an interest in taking the young forward on loan, with Sunderland the only other to be named.

The Black Cats are thought to be the ones showing strongest interest in taking Jebbison on loan, with their need for a leading man far more pressing than Leeds. They were reliant on the goals of Whites academy graduate Jack Clarke, whose 15 in the league was more than double anyone else in the squad - Jobe Bellingham got seven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ need for attacking reinforcements is less urgent, with Daniel Farke still well-stocked in that area. Both Patrick Bamford and Mateo Joseph are natural options at No.9, with Joel Piroe and even Georginio Rutter able to lead the line if needed. Bamford would be first-choice but is yet to train with the squad as he builds fitness slowly amid continued injury issues.

Joseph has recently spoken of his confidence that next season will be his for the taking, with the 20-year-old impressing with the limited minutes he was afforded last term. Piroe will demand improvement on his own end but did manage to hit double figures last campaign, while a better end-product would truly see Rutter come to dominate the Championship.

For now, the focus at Leeds appears to be further back with a pair of bids for Jebbison’s former teammate, Jayden Bogle, knocked back by Sheffield United, who are thought to want a fee in the region of £7m. Interest in the 23-year-old does remain and the story is far from over on that front.

Three new arrivals have already been welcomed through the door, although two of them are not new at all. Joe Rodon’s outstanding loan spell last season earned him a permanent move to Elland Road in a deal worth £10m, while Leeds paid Salford City a nominal fee for experienced goalkeeper Alex Cairns. Joe Rothwell is the one fresh face at Thorp Arch, following the agreement of a season-long loan with Jebbison’s current club, Bournemouth.