An Elland Road return for Jack Clarke this summer cannot be ruled out but Leeds United are not in pole position due to likely Premier League interest.

Clarke's situation at Sunderland, for whom he has contributed to 50 goals in 114 appearances, is being monitored by several clubs but the Black Cats' asking price and interest from Premier League sides could mean the 23-year-old will instead join a top flight club as opposed to reuniting with his boyhood team.

Clarke has two years remaining on his deal at the Stadium of Light and there is a desire from the North East club to extend his stay on Wearside. However, a bid in excess of £20 million is likely to make the Black Cats think twice about cashing in on a player who was signed for a fraction of that sum.

The ex-Leeds winger left Elland Road for Tottenham Hotspur in a £9 million move while still a teenager and struggled to settle in London, going on loan to QPR and Stoke City before a temporary stint at Sunderland. Clarke's progress with the Wearsiders convinced the red-and-white hierarchy to sign him permanently, while Spurs were not averse to losing the youngster who was deemed to have failed to live up to his potential in North London.

A Leeds move cannot be ruled out, because if Premier League interest does not materialise in the form of a concrete approach or one deemed sufficient by Clarke's employers between now and the end of the window, Leeds would become a more attractive proposition, provided he does not sign an extension, of course.

Reports suggesting Clarke had accepted a new deal, extending his stay until 2028, are understood to be wide of the mark, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Currently, the Whites are down the pecking order for the winger's signature and although they are in the queue, at this stage unlikely to be his destination this summer.

Elsewhere, despite reports linking Leeds with a move for Hammarby forward Jusef Erabi, the YEP understands the 21-year-old Swedish youth international is not being pursued at this time.

Daniel Farke hopes to bring in 'two offensive players' in addition to full-back cover and a central midfielder before the August 30 deadline. The Leeds manager reiterated his transfer desire on Saturday afternoon following the Whites' 0-0 draw at West Bromwich Albion.

United have so far added Joe Rodon on a permanent basis, Joe Rothwell on a season-long loan from AFC Bournemouth, Alex Cairns from Salford City and Jayden Bogle this summer, but are yet to make further additions since the ex-Sheffield United full-back's arrival four weeks ago.