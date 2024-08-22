United may have the smallest squad in the division but they are soon to be one more. Leeds’ newest arrival Largie Ramazani is not expected to play a part at Hillsborough, though, as he returns to English football after a four-year stint with Almeria in Spain.

The 23-year-old previously spent time in the respective academy setups of Charlton Athletic and Manchester United before rejecting a contract extension at Old Trafford, instead choosing to ply his trade on the continent.

As Ramazani was required to be registered by noon on Thursday in order to feature in Friday night’s contest, he will not be included as part of Farke’s matchday group but could feature in some capacity next weekend when Hull City visit Elland Road, as long as there are no last-minute hitches to his transfer.

Meanwhile, the manager says only Max Wober is a doubt for this game having had to be withdrawn from training due to a persistent calf issue. That leaves Farke with 18 senior options to pick from, but doesn’t mean he isn’t expected to make one or two changes.

Here is how the YEP think Leeds will line up on Friday evening.

1 . GK - Illan Meslier First clean sheet of the season at The Hawthorns last weekend and by all accounts an improvement on his opening day display. Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

2 . RB - Jayden Bogle In need of a better performance versus Wednesday than in his opening pair of competitive starts. | Gary Oakley Photo: Gary Oakley Photo Sales

3 . CB - Joe Rodon Yet to rediscover his 2023/24 form but a step in the right direction keeping a clean sheet against the Baggies last week. | Nigel French Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales

4 . CB - Pascal Struijk Noticeably greater threat at set-pieces than Leeds have had for the majority of 2024 and carried out his defensive duties sufficiently last weekend. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

5 . LB - Junior Firpo Benefiting from some early season rhythm which hasn't always been the case at Leeds. Targeted down his flank by West Brom, which he mostly handled, en route to a clean sheet. | Nigel French/PA Wire Photo Sales

6 . CM - Ethan Ampadu Skipper in the 'deep six' role. Ampadu will want his first victory as club captain to come against local rivals. | Nigel French Photo: Nigel French Photo Sales