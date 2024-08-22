Leeds United line-up vs Sheffield Wednesday predicted as Largie Ramazani debut question answered

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke does not have too many players to pick from this weekend as the Whites visit Sheffield Wednesday still in search of their first Championship victory of the season.

United may have the smallest squad in the division but they are soon to be one more. Leeds’ newest arrival Largie Ramazani is not expected to play a part at Hillsborough, though, as he returns to English football after a four-year stint with Almeria in Spain.

The 23-year-old previously spent time in the respective academy setups of Charlton Athletic and Manchester United before rejecting a contract extension at Old Trafford, instead choosing to ply his trade on the continent.

As Ramazani was required to be registered by noon on Thursday in order to feature in Friday night’s contest, he will not be included as part of Farke’s matchday group but could feature in some capacity next weekend when Hull City visit Elland Road, as long as there are no last-minute hitches to his transfer.

Meanwhile, the manager says only Max Wober is a doubt for this game having had to be withdrawn from training due to a persistent calf issue. That leaves Farke with 18 senior options to pick from, but doesn’t mean he isn’t expected to make one or two changes.

Here is how the YEP think Leeds will line up on Friday evening.

First clean sheet of the season at The Hawthorns last weekend and by all accounts an improvement on his opening day display.

1. GK - Illan Meslier

First clean sheet of the season at The Hawthorns last weekend and by all accounts an improvement on his opening day display. Photo: Nigel French

In need of a better performance versus Wednesday than in his opening pair of competitive starts.

2. RB - Jayden Bogle

In need of a better performance versus Wednesday than in his opening pair of competitive starts. | Gary Oakley Photo: Gary Oakley

Yet to rediscover his 2023/24 form but a step in the right direction keeping a clean sheet against the Baggies last week.

3. CB - Joe Rodon

Yet to rediscover his 2023/24 form but a step in the right direction keeping a clean sheet against the Baggies last week. | Nigel French Photo: Nigel French

Noticeably greater threat at set-pieces than Leeds have had for the majority of 2024 and carried out his defensive duties sufficiently last weekend.

4. CB - Pascal Struijk

Noticeably greater threat at set-pieces than Leeds have had for the majority of 2024 and carried out his defensive duties sufficiently last weekend. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Benefiting from some early season rhythm which hasn't always been the case at Leeds. Targeted down his flank by West Brom, which he mostly handled, en route to a clean sheet.

5. LB - Junior Firpo

Benefiting from some early season rhythm which hasn't always been the case at Leeds. Targeted down his flank by West Brom, which he mostly handled, en route to a clean sheet. | Nigel French/PA Wire

Skipper in the 'deep six' role. Ampadu will want his first victory as club captain to come against local rivals.

6. CM - Ethan Ampadu

Skipper in the 'deep six' role. Ampadu will want his first victory as club captain to come against local rivals. | Nigel French Photo: Nigel French

