United may have the smallest squad in the division but they are soon to be one more. Leeds’ newest arrival Largie Ramazani is not expected to play a part at Hillsborough, though, as he returns to English football after a four-year stint with Almeria in Spain.
The 23-year-old previously spent time in the respective academy setups of Charlton Athletic and Manchester United before rejecting a contract extension at Old Trafford, instead choosing to ply his trade on the continent.
As Ramazani was required to be registered by noon on Thursday in order to feature in Friday night’s contest, he will not be included as part of Farke’s matchday group but could feature in some capacity next weekend when Hull City visit Elland Road, as long as there are no last-minute hitches to his transfer.
Meanwhile, the manager says only Max Wober is a doubt for this game having had to be withdrawn from training due to a persistent calf issue. That leaves Farke with 18 senior options to pick from, but doesn’t mean he isn’t expected to make one or two changes.
Here is how the YEP think Leeds will line up on Friday evening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.