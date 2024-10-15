Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United announced plans to expand Elland Road last month but there is plenty of work to do before capacity can increase.

Graham Smyth believes Leeds United can get their Elland Road expansion plans in place so that spades can hit the ground once promotion is secured.

Leeds announced exciting plans to redevelop their iconic stadium last month, with the intention of increasing the capacity to around 53,000 - a significant improvement on the current 37,645 maximum. A phased construction project is expected to focus on the North and West Stands in a bid to bring Elland Road in line with UEFA's Category 4 status, which is reserved for Europe’s elite grounds.

With a season-ticket waiting list of more than 20,000, Leeds would have no problem filling a 53,000-capacity stadium in the Championship but the financial challenges of continued second-tier football present an obvious risk, with revenue down massively compared to the Premier League. And the YEP’s chief football writer Smyth isn’t expecting any major development until promotion is secured, although there are ways for club chiefs to get the ball rolling beforehand.

“I think people will see it as positive news,” Smyth told the YEP’s Inside Elland Road podcast recently. “Not a lot of people are saying ‘this is stupendous’ and they’re not doing cartwheels and backflips. But it is more flesh on the bone and I think it's more of a commitment on record from the 49ers to say ‘we are doing this’.

“You don’t commit to spending £10m getting to the planning approval stage and then say ‘you know what, actually we don't fancy building the stadium’. They just don't strike me as those kinds of people. They are very very serious about stadium redevelopment. I can also understand fans saying spades in the ground please, timeframes and that's not there yet.

“It's difficult for them to put a timeframe on something when it largely is Premier League dependent. I don't see them increasing the capacity to 53,000 until Leeds are a Premier League club. I just don't see it. You can do all the work in the background and get it ready. So they don't have to do the work straight away but they can get everything ready to go so it’s literally Premier League football - go, start digging.”

Background work underway

That ball does look to have been set on its way and the YEP understands 49ers Enterprises have committed to spending £10m on the project in order to get it to the point of planning approval. A number of specialists have also been confirmed as part of the project team including architects KSS, structural engineers Buro Happold and RISE, all of whom have been involved in recent projects including Tottenham and Everton’s new stadiums.

Upon confirming the plans, club chairman Paraag Marathe vowed to retain Elland Road’s ‘unique atmosphere’ while ensuring the stadium was fit for modern times. He said: “We recognise how important Elland Road is to the Leeds United fans and the wider community. The opportunity to refresh a century-old stadium, coupled with the legacy of Leeds United, is unprecedented.

“Our plans reinforce our commitment to the long-term success of the club and I am excited that we are going to be able to welcome thousands more supporters to every game, in a stadium that retains the unique atmosphere of Elland Road. We look forward to sharing our plans with supporters and the local community for their input.”