Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka starts for Japan in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Australia amid concerns that the 26-year-old may return to Thorp Arch fatigued later this week.

Tanaka remained on the bench for Japan's 2-0 qualifying win over Saudi Arabia last week but has been named in Hajime Moriyasu's starting line-up versus the Socceroos, just over 72 hours before Leeds welcome Sheffield United to Elland Road.

United are hopeful of their international players returning to team training later this week boasting a clean bill of health with limited involvement for their national sides likely to help in that endeavour. Tanaka's fitness is of particular interest given the injuries to first-choice defensive midfield pairing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev, both of whom remain unavailable for the next couple of months.

Tanaka has been given the nod by Samurai Blue boss Moriyasu, though, who can make great strides towards qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Finals in North America with victory over Tony Popovic's Australia side.

Japan have won each of their opening three final stage qualifiers without conceding a single goal. If they are to defeat Australia, Tanaka and his country would move onto 12 points in the standings, potentially going seven clear of their nearest challenger before the midway point of this qualifying stage, if Saudi Arabia and Bahrain draw in their fixture later today.

In the six-team group, the winner and runner-up qualify automatically for the final tournament due to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Tanaka has already appeared at a World Cup Finals, scoring the winner for Japan in their group stage victory over Spain at Qatar 2022.

Tuesday's fixture in Saitama on the outskirts of Tokyo, is perhaps the most high-profile match Tanaka has been selected to start in since that game at the Finals almost two years ago.

He is likely to fly back to the United Kingdom from Japan tomorrow morning and is in line to be involved in Daniel Farke's final team training session on Thursday, before facing the Blades at 8pm on Friday evening.