Leeds United back-up goalkeeper Karl Darlow kept a clean sheet on Monday evening as Wales secured a 1-0 victory over Montenegro.

Wales' UEFA Nations League B result against the Balkan nation extended the country's unbeaten run to four matches and helped Craig Bellamy's side move one step closer to the Nations League play-offs which are due to take place next March.

Bellamy also became the first Wales boss to go unbeaten in his first four matches as head coach, but played down the feat during his post-match media engagements at the Cardiff City Stadium.

“I don’t feel like that [a history-maker]. Please play that down, it’s really not.

“I was expecting all scenarios. I had a good few months to prepare for these games," he said.

Darlow was selected ahead of first-choice 'keeper Danny Ward on the night, winning his second cap after debuting last month in a win, also at Montenegro's expense.

The 34-year-old's performances on the international stage could give club boss Daniel Farke food for thought in the goalkeeping department following Illan Meslier's error for Leeds last time out, which ultimately cost the Whites two points against Sunderland.

The French goalkeeper has been the subject of scrutiny from supporters in recent times, even before his 96th minute handling mishap at the Stadium of Light, and is out-of-favour among some sections of the Leeds fanbase.

Darlow, on the other hand, has made just three appearances for club and country this season, ending up on the winning side twice, both for Wales. His only other outing was in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat by Middlesbrough at the beginning of the campaign.

Fellow Leeds man Joe Rodon also completed 90 minutes on home soil as Wales kept the pressure on Nations League group leaders Turkiye ahead of next month's meeting between the two nations.

Both players are understood to have come through their international commitments unscathed and will return to Thorp Arch to rejoin Farke's team training ahead of Friday night's game with Sheffield United.