Leeds United have begun working alongside stadium specialist architectural firm KSS ahead of plans to increase Elland Road's capacity by 15,000 additional seats.

Leeds announced earlier this week plans to bring Elland Road's capacity to 53,000, enlisting the help of various engineering and architectural firms to help realise one of 49ers Enterprises' main aims since assuming majority control of the club.

In a statement released by the club, Leeds confirmed their 'key ambitions' for the project, including: modernising and improving stadium capacity from 37,645 to roughly 53,000, significantly increasing the availability of general admission seating, making Elland Road the seventh largest club stadium in the country and retaining the stadium's 'unique' atmosphere.

Other core objectives included a 'phased approach to construction' which would allow Leeds to limit the loss of seating capacity in the West and North Stands during the project, which will bring the ground into UEFA Category 4 status, alongside Europe's elite stadiums.

Architectural firm and experts in stadium development KSS were confirmed as project partners for the ambitious undertaking with the company having worked previously on Liverpool's redevelopment of Anfield, the construction of Brighton and Hove Albion's American Express Community Stadium, as well as works on various training grounds (Leicester City, Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur) and at Wembley Stadium.

KSS are expected to design the as yet unreleased plans for Elland Road's expansion, however artist impressions of the Anfield Road Stand development on Merseyside ahead of its 2022 completion appear incredibly true to form. Therefore, Leeds supporters can take encouragement from the fact that when visuals are released, the design put forth - after consultation with supporters and local bodies - will be realised to a high degree of accuracy.

Leicester's KSS-designed state-of-the-art Seagrave training facility is among the most impressive in the country and won the 'Project of the Year Award' at the Stadium Business Summit in 2021, following its completion the previous year.

In addition to their design work, KSS also functioned as technical advisers for Manchester City's move from Maine Road to the Etihad Stadium two decades ago as well as consulting in an external technical reviewer capacity for the subsequent development of London 2012 sites at the Olympic Stadium in Stratford.